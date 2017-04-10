Bennettsville police lieutenant on le...

Bennettsville police lieutenant on leave after being charged in Laurens County

BENNETTSVILLE, SC A Bennettsville police lieutenant was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for an incident in Laurens County, Bennettsville Police confirmed. Lt. Jimmy Horton was placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation of the charges, according to a news release from the Bennettsville Police Department.

