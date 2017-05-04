Bennettsville man charged with threat...

Bennettsville man charged with threatening sheriff

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WMBF

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC A Bennettsville man was arrested Sunday after he tried to break into Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon's house and made death threats and racial slurs directed at the sheriff. According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division news release, Charles Keith Robinson, 48, was charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official, a felony that carries a penalty upon conviction of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

