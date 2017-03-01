Marlboro County theft ring leads to 1...

Marlboro County theft ring leads to 11 arrests, recovery of more than $400K in property

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC A Marlboro County theft ring, which includes some investigations that span nearly a decade, has led to the recovery of more than $400,000 worth of property and the arrest of 11 people.

