Lottery player won $1 Million while vacationing in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, SC A Bennettsville woman left Myrtle Beach with a grand prize of $1 million after purchasing a lottery ticket at Mona Lisa Beverage on North Kings Highway over the weekend, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

