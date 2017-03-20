Inmate stabbed to death at Bennettsvi...

Inmate stabbed to death at Bennettsville prison

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WMBF

BENNETTSVILLE, SC An inmate at a correctional facility in Bennettsville was stabbed to death by another inmate Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennettsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Business?? Mar 17 Connie 1
Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12) Jan '17 Redman85 57
News Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08) Jan '17 nov2009 3
bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06) Nov '16 lydell 142
Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12) Jan '16 Ms Edith 7
Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Judie Kopfman 1
Cheraw high school football (Sep '15) Sep '15 People coach 1
See all Bennettsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennettsville Forum Now

Bennettsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennettsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bennettsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,702,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC