South Carolina allows rolling food trucks, why not barbershops too?
As Bennettsville barber Don McCall's clients have gotten older in the 20 years he's been cutting hair, it's become more difficult for them to visit the shop where he works. McCall on Wednesday became a start-up pioneer, asking lawmakers to allow him put a barbershop on wheels so he could take his clippers to the people who need them.
