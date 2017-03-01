Men wanted in connection to shooting ...

Men wanted in connection to shooting at Bennettsville nightclub arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WMBF

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC Deputies have arrested two out of the three men that were wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at Kelly's Night Club in Bennettsville Feb. 5, according to a press release from Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Andrew Burnette, 25 was arrested Monday in North Carolina, and charged with assault by mob 3rd-degree, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennettsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12) Jan '17 Redman85 57
News Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08) Jan '17 nov2009 3
bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06) Nov '16 lydell 142
Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12) Jan '16 Ms Edith 7
Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Judie Kopfman 1
Cheraw high school football (Sep '15) Sep '15 People coach 1
News Winnipeg marijuana dispensary closed due to com... (Jul '15) Jul '15 REEFER MADNESS 1
See all Bennettsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennettsville Forum Now

Bennettsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennettsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Bennettsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC