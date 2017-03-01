Men wanted in connection to shooting at Bennettsville nightclub arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC Deputies have arrested two out of the three men that were wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at Kelly's Night Club in Bennettsville Feb. 5, according to a press release from Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Andrew Burnette, 25 was arrested Monday in North Carolina, and charged with assault by mob 3rd-degree, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.