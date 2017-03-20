Mardi Gras 2017 in New Orleans
We will have live coverage throughout the day from Gallier Hall, St. Charles Ave. and Uptown, Bourbon St., and Metairie. Deputies have arrested two out of the three men that were wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at Kelly's Night Club in Bennettsville Feb. 5, according to a press release from Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Business??
|Mar 17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC