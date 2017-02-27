CSM Brenda Ann Johnson
She's originally from Bennettsville, SC. During her 31 year career she served all over the world, including two tours in Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
|Winnipeg marijuana dispensary closed due to com... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|REEFER MADNESS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC