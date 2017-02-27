Carolyn Scott - Greenwood
Carolyn Dampier Scott, 86, resident of 212 Sheffield Road, widow of Jack Cullum Scott, died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Bennettsville, SC, October 28, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Tristain and Lillie Adams Dampier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
|Winnipeg marijuana dispensary closed due to com... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|REEFER MADNESS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC