Carolyn Scott - Greenwood

Friday Feb 24 Read more: GwdToday.com

Carolyn Dampier Scott, 86, resident of 212 Sheffield Road, widow of Jack Cullum Scott, died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Bennettsville, SC, October 28, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Tristain and Lillie Adams Dampier.

