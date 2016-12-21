Three arrested in Marlboro County in ...

Three arrested in Marlboro County in connection with 'major theft and stolen goods ring'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WMBF

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people in connection with what law enforcement is calling a "major theft and stolen goods ring" that was impacting North Carolina and South Carolina. According to a press release from the MCSO, Tommie Brenda McLaurin, 34, of Bennettsville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen goods and being a fugitive from justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennettsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06) Nov 27 lydell 142
Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mlh 56
Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12) Jan '16 Ms Edith 7
Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Judie Kopfman 1
Cheraw high school football (Sep '15) Sep '15 People coach 1
News Winnipeg marijuana dispensary closed due to com... (Jul '15) Jul '15 REEFER MADNESS 1
Looking for Carol Potter (Oct '09) Mar '15 Allison Smith 2
See all Bennettsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennettsville Forum Now

Bennettsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennettsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bennettsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC