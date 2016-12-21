Three arrested in Marlboro County in connection with 'major theft and stolen goods ring'

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people in connection with what law enforcement is calling a "major theft and stolen goods ring" that was impacting North Carolina and South Carolina. According to a press release from the MCSO, Tommie Brenda McLaurin, 34, of Bennettsville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen goods and being a fugitive from justice.

