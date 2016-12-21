Bennettsville murder suspect arrested...

Bennettsville murder suspect arrested after high speed chase ending in NC

Saturday Dec 3

BENNETTSVILLE, SC Police arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Bennettsville man Saturday afternoon following a high speed chase from South Carolina to North Carolina. A man, identified by Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown as Jackie Purvis, 58, of Bennettsville, was shot and killed at his house on West Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Bennettsville, SC

