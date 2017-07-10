Teens in gold bar scam get probation

Teens in gold bar scam get probation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Bend Bulletin

Two Bend teens who duped people throughout Oregon and Washington out of thousands of dollars by selling them fake gold bars have been sentenced to 24 hours of community service, restitution and probation in a settlement reached in juvenile court. Robert Yelas Jr., 18, and Caleb Knight, 17, appear to want to move on from their mistake and start the next chapter of their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Jun 16 Wish bone 84
News More May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May '17 NationalEclipseCom 1
Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16) Apr '17 Matthew 2
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Apr '17 Tyne 252
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr '17 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar '17 Jamie77 3
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,421,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC