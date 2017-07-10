Teens in gold bar scam get probation
Two Bend teens who duped people throughout Oregon and Washington out of thousands of dollars by selling them fake gold bars have been sentenced to 24 hours of community service, restitution and probation in a settlement reached in juvenile court. Robert Yelas Jr., 18, and Caleb Knight, 17, appear to want to move on from their mistake and start the next chapter of their lives.
