Ted Cruz vacations in central Oregon ahead of Senate health care vote
Texas senator and one-time presidential hopeful Ted Cruz spent his Independence Day weekend vacationing among the rivers and trees of central Oregon. Many members of the U.S. Senate, including Oregon's, are taking time off before they're to vote on a controversial proposal to repeal ObamaCare, which could cause millions to lose health coverage.
