St. Charles scales back expansion plans
The St. Charles Health System Board of Directors approved a modified plan for a new tower at St. Charles Bend that will add fewer intensive care and inpatient beds than previously planned, hospital officials announced Wednesday. The hospital system announced in May it would review the expansion plans after its finances deteriorated significantly since the fall of 2016.
