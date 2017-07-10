Scaled Back ICU Tower Plans Approved
The St. Charles Health System Board of Directors has approved changes to plans for the new Intensive Care tower at the Bend hospital. Amid shrinking profits, officials announced last month they were looking to scale back some of the project to save on operating costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|Wish bone
|84
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC