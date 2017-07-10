Lawmakers spend holiday working on logjam of bills
Tuesday was Independence Day - except for the 30 men and women of the Oregon State Senate, who will have to wait a few days to do any "pursuit of happiness." Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, called the very rare holiday session to work on the logjam of legislation that has to be cleared before the July 10 deadline to adjourn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|Wish bone
|84
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC