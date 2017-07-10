Bend teens to pay restitution in fake gold bar, Rolex scam
Bend police want to talk to people in the Bend community who purchased Royal Canadian Mint bars or Perth Mint bars from someone other than a dealer between last July and Tuesday. Bend police want to talk to people in the Bend community who purchased Royal Canadian Mint bars or Perth Mint bars from someone other than a dealer between last July and Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|Wish bone
|84
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May '17
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr '17
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC