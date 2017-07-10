Bend councilors urge Oregon Senate to pass renter protection bill

Two Bend city councilors have joined dozens of local elected officials calling on the Oregon Legislature to pass a bill that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a reason. Councilors Nathan Boddie and Barb Campbell, along with about 40 city councilors, school board members and county commissioners from throughout Oregon, signed a letter Tuesday urging state senators to pass the measure, which is awaiting a vote in the state Senate after passing in the House.

