Baby Left In Hot Car At Bend Home Depot

A Redmond father was cited for child neglect after allegedly leaving his four-month-old in the car while he shopped at the Bend Home Depot, Wednesday. Police responded to a 911 call from someone who saw the baby crying with the windows partially down, just after 11:30 a.m. An officer forced entry into the car just as 32-year-old Tyrel Rawlins came out of the store; they determined he'd been inside for about 13 minutes.

