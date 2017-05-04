Rep. Whisnant Responds To Bridge Bill Critics
A local lawmaker is taking heat for his bill that would halt plans to build a bridge across the Deschutes River. State Representative Gene Whisnant wants to prevent Bend's Park and Recreation Department from constructing a bridge to connect trails on the south side of Bend because the area is designated as a Scenic Waterway.
