OSU-Cascades Fights For Expansion Funds

OSU-Cascades Fights For Expansion Funds

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A bill that would send bond money to OSU-Cascades to help with the Bend campus expansion continues to make its way through Salem. Vice President Becky Johnson says another group from the university will be in Salem Friday for the next subcommittee meeting on the bond request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16) Apr 20 Matthew 2
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Tyne 252
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr '17 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar '17 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar '17 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar '17 John Nelson Jr 30
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC