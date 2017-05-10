OSU-Cascades Fights For Expansion Funds
A bill that would send bond money to OSU-Cascades to help with the Bend campus expansion continues to make its way through Salem. Vice President Becky Johnson says another group from the university will be in Salem Friday for the next subcommittee meeting on the bond request.
