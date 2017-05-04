Orangetheory Fitness to Open in Bend Oregon's Old Mill District
BEND, OR, USA, May 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orangetheory Fitness , a national fitness franchise featuring one-of-a-kind workouts broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training, is opening a branch in Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District . Owned by local couple, Anne & Tim Barrans and managed by personal trainer Victoria Chiampas, the new fitness studio will offer regularly scheduled classes for all fitness levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC