No Charges In Bend Pedestrian Death

The Deschutes County District Attorney says no charges will be filed against a driver who struck a woman in Bend, last month ; she later died at the hospital. D.A. John Hummel says 39-year-old Cristalle Rose Hagen was wearing dark clothing when she darted into Third Street, near NE Burnside, at about 9:45 p.m. April 11. The driver was sober, not distracted and immediately stopped to help the woman.

