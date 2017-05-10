Gas Leak Calls Rise During Construction Season
The Bend Fire Department has seen an uptick in the number of gas leaks, including last week's incident that led to the evacuation of the Bend Fred Meyer . Battalion Chief Andy Hood says the increase in calls is due, in part, to the start of construction season - many of the leaks are caused by equipment striking natural gas lines or propane tanks.
