Deschutes Brewery to build wastewater treatment facility

The brewery plans to invest $11.2 million into the on-site facility instead of sending its wastewater to the city and nearby farms, The Bulletin reported. The brewery came up with the idea after the city of Bend, Ore., increased waste charges and the trucking company it used to take its waste to farms announced it would no longer be able to do so.

