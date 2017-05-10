Controversy Continues Over Proposed B...

Controversy Continues Over Proposed Bridge

Despite this week's decision by Oregon's State Parks and Recreation Department to not change rules preventing a bridge over a section of the Deschutes River designated as a Scenic Waterway, a bill that would also prevent such a span continues to make its way through Salem. Bend Parks and Recreation wants to construct the pedestrian bridge to create a continuous Deschutes River Trail from Sunriver to Tumalo.

