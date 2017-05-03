Bend, Sunriver Officers Ride In Unity...

Bend, Sunriver Officers Ride In Unity Tour

Six local police officers are traveling to the east coast to take part in the annual " Unity Tour ." It's a 250-mile bike ride honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

