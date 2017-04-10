Woman Upset Over Luring Suspect's Ple...

Woman Upset Over Luring Suspect's Plea Deal

1 hr ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A Redmond man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to agree to a plea deal in connection with allegations he tried to lure a teen to a Bend park, last fall. Matthew Taylor Smith was arrested in October after he reportedly exchanged text messages with an officer he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

