Why booming brokerage growth isn't fo...

Why booming brokerage growth isn't for sissies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Inman

When Deb Tebbs first called the Sotheby's International Realty office about applying for a franchise, she had to explain where her city -- Bend, Oregon -- was on the map.A relatively small town with an 80,000 population at the time, the locale is now a trendy mecca for skiiers, a bit like the Whistler of Oregon.Deb Tebbs"They kept telling me to go away, but I didn't," she said, recalling contacting SIR for a few months to no avail.Not one to give up on a challenge, this endeavor wasn't a spur of the moment thing; it had been Tebb's plan for a year and a half.Now, having broken the $1 billion sales volume barrier as CEO of Cascade Sotheby's International Realty last year, Tebbs is a far cry from that unknown, persistent woman on the end of the phone in 2006 to Sotheby's head office.And while some broker-owners scratch their heads about how to achieve organic growth, Tebbs is laying out ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr 4 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar 25 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar 23 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC