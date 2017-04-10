Why booming brokerage growth isn't for sissies

When Deb Tebbs first called the Sotheby's International Realty office about applying for a franchise, she had to explain where her city -- Bend, Oregon -- was on the map.A relatively small town with an 80,000 population at the time, the locale is now a trendy mecca for skiiers, a bit like the Whistler of Oregon.Deb Tebbs"They kept telling me to go away, but I didn't," she said, recalling contacting SIR for a few months to no avail.Not one to give up on a challenge, this endeavor wasn't a spur of the moment thing; it had been Tebb's plan for a year and a half.Now, having broken the $1 billion sales volume barrier as CEO of Cascade Sotheby's International Realty last year, Tebbs is a far cry from that unknown, persistent woman on the end of the phone in 2006 to Sotheby's head office.And while some broker-owners scratch their heads about how to achieve organic growth, Tebbs is laying out ... (more)

