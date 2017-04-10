Walden To Hold Central Oregon Town Halls
Oregon Congressman Greg Walden announced Tuesday he will hold public town hall meetings in some of the biggest cities in his district, next week. " We'll be in The Dalles, we'll be in Hood River, we'll be in Prineville and Bend, and we'll be in Medford and Grants Pass," Walden said in a video statement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|23 hr
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC