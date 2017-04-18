Walden Faces Raucous Crowd In Bend
Republican Congressman Greg Walden faced a hostile, largely anti-Trump crowd Thursday, at his first Bend town hall in four years. "Thank you for coming, Greg," said one audience member, early on.
