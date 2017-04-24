W-2 Data Breach Still Impacting RSD E...

W-2 Data Breach Still Impacting RSD Employees

Two months after scammers received the W-2 information for more than a thousand Redmond School District employees , the Superintendent says issues are still being worked out. "It'll never go completely away," says Mike McIntosh.

