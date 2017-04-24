W-2 Data Breach Still Impacting RSD Employees
Two months after scammers received the W-2 information for more than a thousand Redmond School District employees , the Superintendent says issues are still being worked out. "It'll never go completely away," says Mike McIntosh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|brose1992
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC