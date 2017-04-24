The first weed-friendly campground resort in the country just opened
With recreational pot legal in eight states plus Washington, DC, it's a little surprising that no one has opened a weed-friendly campground until now. What used to be Lake Selmac resort in Selma, Oregon, is now Smoke on the Water campground, which offers boats, kayaks, paddle boards, fishing, a general store , and, coming soon, a dispensary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|brose1992
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC