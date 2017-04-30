Take a look at the pic, check out the clues -- birds and tires?? Where on earth are you?

This giant owl mural adorns the stage of the Les Schwab Amphitheater, an outdoor concert venue on the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon. Wander around to the back of that backdrop, and you'll find a giant crow, the work of Minneapolis artists Erin Sayer and Yuya Negishi, whose colorful paintings also adorn a staircase in the Old Mill area across the river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.