Take a look at the pic, check out the clues -- birds and tires?? Where on earth are you?
This giant owl mural adorns the stage of the Les Schwab Amphitheater, an outdoor concert venue on the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon. Wander around to the back of that backdrop, and you'll find a giant crow, the work of Minneapolis artists Erin Sayer and Yuya Negishi, whose colorful paintings also adorn a staircase in the Old Mill area across the river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|Mon
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC