Senator Wyden Schedules Desch Co. Tow...

Senator Wyden Schedules Desch Co. Town Hall

18 hrs ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be back in Central Oregon to meet with constituents, later this month. In February, the Democrat held a town hall in Sisters that drew a packed, mostly supportive crowd.

