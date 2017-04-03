School Districts Host Regional Job Fair

School Districts Host Regional Job Fair

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

We're looking for some counseling positions, we have some certified teacher openings that run the range from our elementary schools all the way up to the high school." By working together with our partnering districts, we have a lot larger and coordinated draw for people to attend the job fair in Central Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr 4 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar 25 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar 23 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC