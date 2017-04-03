School Districts Host Regional Job Fair
We're looking for some counseling positions, we have some certified teacher openings that run the range from our elementary schools all the way up to the high school." By working together with our partnering districts, we have a lot larger and coordinated draw for people to attend the job fair in Central Oregon.
