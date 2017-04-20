Police investigate social media post ...

Police investigate social media post directed towards Norwich Free Academy

Police are looking into a comment posted on social media directed at Norwich Free Academy that read "Dont go to school". Law enforcement officials say the post came from a student who lives in Bend, Oregon, and the Bend Police Department has spoken with the student's mother.

