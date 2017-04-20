Police investigate social media post directed towards Norwich Free Academy
Police are looking into a comment posted on social media directed at Norwich Free Academy that read "Dont go to school". Law enforcement officials say the post came from a student who lives in Bend, Oregon, and the Bend Police Department has spoken with the student's mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|22 hr
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|brose1992
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC