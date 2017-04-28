Oregon travel: Four must-shop Bend boutiques
Bend may be known for its breweries and its outdoor recreation possibilities, but it's a fine shopping town as well, where you can pick up colorful scarves at Ju Bee Lee, wilderness books at Lark Mountain Modern and aromatic, locally made soaps and Bend-centric playing cards at Workhouse. Bend may be known for its breweries and outdoor recreation scene, but this city's boutiques are big fun, too.
