Man Injured in Bend Parkway Hit And Run

Bend Police continue to investigate a hit and run that left a man seriously injured, early Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a man lying in the middle of the northbound lane of the Parkway, near Reed Market Road, just before 1 a.m. Based on debris recovered at the scene, investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle, although they have very few details.

