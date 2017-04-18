Les Schwab Amphitheater Hosts Bend Me...

Les Schwab Amphitheater Hosts Bend Memorial Clinic 2017 Free Summer Sundays Concert Series

These annual Sunday afternoon concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheater , which start on June 4, have become a staple of summer in Bend. With musical styles ranging from rock to funk and from salsa to brass band, the sounds of this season's free concerts will delight music lovers of all kinds.

