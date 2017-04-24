Hey Netflix, Believe It Or Not You Didn't Kill Blockbuster -- There Are Stores Open in Alaska
About 13 franchised Blockbuster video rental stores still operate in Alaska, reports CBS News . According to the manager of nine of the stores, they are performing OK because downloading content in Alaska is expensive.
