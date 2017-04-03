Fatbeam establishes presence in OneNeck's Bend, Oregon, data center
Regional fiber provider Fatbeam is connecting its facilities into OneNeck's Tier III data center facility in Bend, Oregon, giving its customers access to an array of disaster recovery, data backup and colocation solutions. At the OneNeck facility, Fatbeam will offer a range of Ethernet speeds that range from 1 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
