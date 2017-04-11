Emergency responders gather for weekl...

Emergency responders gather for weeklong event outside Bend

49 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Nearly 500 emergency managers and first responders from around Oregon, as well as tribal, state and federal agencies, gathered Tuesday outside Bend, Oregon, for training and to review lessons learned from recent disasters, including an oil train derailment last summer in the Columbia River Gorge. The three-day event co-sponsored by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and the Oregon Health Authority is intended to build relationships between first responders in a relaxed setting to create a more coordinated response in a real crisis.

