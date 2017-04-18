Driver Hurt in Early Morning Bend Crash

Driver Hurt in Early Morning Bend Crash

Monday

A Redmond woman was injured in an early morning crash, Saturday, after she reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The Sheriff's Office says just before 6 a.m., 24-year-old Mariah Smith drove off Deschutes Market Road, near View Lane, crashing through several fences.

