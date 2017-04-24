Court records say Oregon couple debated help hours before girl died

A central Oregon couple charged with killing their 5-year-old daughter debated whether they should take her to a doctor hours before she died, according to newly released court documents. Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia texted each other on Dec. 21 - the day Maliyha Garcia died from emaciation - trying to decide whether to take the girl to the doctor, The Bend Bulletin reported.

