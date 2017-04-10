County, Bend City Leaders Talk Growth Mgmt
Bend City Councilors met with Deschutes County Commissioners Tuesday to talk growth management. It's estimated that seven people move to the area each day, and government leaders say it's hard for the city and county to keep up.
