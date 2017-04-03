Community Input Needed For New SE Bend Park
As part of a 2012 bond, the district purchased a 37-acre parcel near SE 15th and Golden Gate Place, near where Murphy Road is expected to eventually go through. Landscape Designer Ian Isaacson says more than 500 nearby residents responded to a survey, earlier this year, providing input on what features they want to see at the new park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Tue
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC