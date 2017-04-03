Community Input Needed For New SE Ben...

Community Input Needed For New SE Bend Park

As part of a 2012 bond, the district purchased a 37-acre parcel near SE 15th and Golden Gate Place, near where Murphy Road is expected to eventually go through. Landscape Designer Ian Isaacson says more than 500 nearby residents responded to a survey, earlier this year, providing input on what features they want to see at the new park.

