City Councilors Advance Bend Sewage P...

City Councilors Advance Bend Sewage Plant Work

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Bend City Councilors approved an exemption to the low-bid contracting process, Wednesday, in an effort to finish construction on the Water Reclamation Facility . The original contract was awarded to the lowest bidder in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Essential Oil Education Classes Apr 4 Myessentialoillif... 1
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Mar 25 Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar 23 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar '17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar '17 brose1992 2
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC