Bricks Made Available From Frmr Kenwood Gym
A thousand bricks were salvaged from the former Kenwood School gym in Bend, and the school district plans to give them away this weekend. Within hours of the roof's collapse under the weight of mid-January snow , people were contacting the district to ask for bricks.
